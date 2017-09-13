Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for Switch Launches December 1 - News

Nintendo announced Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 1 in North America, Europe and Japan.

A $99.99 special edition will also be released. It features a sound selection CD, a special metal game case, and a 220-page hardbound art book.



View the latest trailer below:

Nintendo will release a Xenoblade Chronicles 2-themed Switch Pro Controller for $74.99.



