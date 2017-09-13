Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition Out Today - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Mojang has announced Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition. It launches today via the Nintendo eShop and a physical release at a later date.





Here is an overview:

Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures.

Only playable on the New Nintendo 3DS series.

Explore randomly‐generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles. Play in Creative Mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to fend off the dangerous mobs.

Key Features:

Create and explore your very own world where the only limit is what you can imagine.

Includes five skin packs and two texture packs to customize your gameplay!

Use the touch screen to check your map or manage your inventory!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles