Kirby: Battle Royale Announced for 3DS, Launches January 19 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced multiplayer action game, Kirby: Battle Royale, for the Nintendo 3DS. It will launch on January 19.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Kirby is about to enter a tournament against his toughest rival yet…himself! In local or online battle arenas, up to four players can fight until the last Kirby standing wins in Kirby: Battle Royale, coming to the Nintendo 3DS family of systems in 2018!

