Poké Ball Edition New 2DS XL Coming November 3

posted 3 hours ago

During today's Nintendo Direct broadcast, Nintendo announced a new limited-edition version of its New 2DS XL. The Poké Ball edition arrives November 3, two weeks before the newest Pokémon games, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, hit store shelves.

Nintendo also revealed that the orange-and-white 2DS XL variant, previously unavailable in North America, will come to American shores on November 6.

