Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2017 Update

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. Wii Global:

Gap change in latest month: 202,181 – Wii

Total Lead: 451,482 - Wii

Switch Total Sales: 5,386,574

Wii Total Sales: 5,838,056

July 2017 is the 5th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Wii by 202,181 units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 451,482 units.

The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 5.39 million units, while the Wii sold 5.84 million units during the same timeframe.

