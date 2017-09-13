Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 720 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 202,181 – Wii
Total Lead: 451,482 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 5,386,574
Wii Total Sales: 5,838,056
July 2017 is the 5th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Wii by 202,181 units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 451,482 units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 5.39 million units, while the Wii sold 5.84 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"202,181 million units" - What a lashing.
Now that is a big mistake. I've gone ahead and corrected it. Thanks for pointing it out.
- 0
I'm tempted to buy the Switch. Really looking good in games this year. Microsoft should take notes.
Now I want to know which system will have the biggest week. Switch will have a mainline Pokemon, will it be enough to beat Wii's top week?
The switch is doing well. The real test will be when supply issues are solved. It has a good chance to keep up with the Wii in any case.
4 Comments