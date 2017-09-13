Digimon Links Coming West - Sales

/ 267 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Digimon Links is coming to North America and Europe for iOS and Android. It released as Digimon Linkz in Japan in 2016.

You can pre-register for Android version here.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Digimon Links connect both the real and digital worlds!



All your Digimon favorites come to life in Digimon Links! Grow stronger with the bonds you form with your Digimon, and find out the cause of the disturbances in the Digital World! Take part in fierce 3-on-3 command battles! Lead your Digimon to victory as you make use of their Leader Skills, Signature Skills and Legacy Skills! With an awareness of their Attributes and Resistances overwhelm your foes. Build Your Farm and Raise Digimon Take a break from battles as you create facilities that enable you to power up your Digimon. Make use of various added effects, return to battle and seize victory! With a whole range of facilities available, this is your opportunity to create your very own, unique digi-space!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles