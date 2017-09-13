Switch Sales Slower in UK Than Other Markets, Ahead of Xbox One in 2017 - News

by, posted on 13 September 2017

The Nintendo Switch has been a success for the gaming giant, however, sales for the console have been slower in the UK than in other market, according to GamesIndustry publisher Christopher Dring.

Despite the slower sales it is still ahead of the Xbox One for the year, however, is "well behind" the PlayStation 4.

UK sales of Switch are slower compared with other markets. But doing ok. Currently ahead of Xbox One for the year (but well behind PS4) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) September 12, 2017

The Nintendo Switch has sold more than five million units worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates as of July 22.

