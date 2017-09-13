SteamWorld Dig 2 Coming to Steam on September 22 - News

posted on 13 September 2017

Developer Image & Form Games announced SteamWorld Dig 2 will launch for Windows PC, Mac and Linux via Steam on September 22 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £14.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Adventure waits below the surface… Grab your pickaxe and dig into the sequel to the award-winning SteamWorld Dig! A platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames. In search of her lost friend, a lone steambot and her unlikely companion must dig deep, gain riches and explore an underworld riddled with danger. But time is running short…

SteamWorld Dig 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 21 and for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America on September 26 and in Europe on September 27.

