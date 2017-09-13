NHL 18 PS4 Bundle Coming to Canada on September 15 - News

posted on 13 September 2017

Sony has announced a new NHL 18 PlayStation 4 bundle is coming to exclusively to Canada on September 15 for $379.99.

The bundle includes a 1TB PlayStation 4, matching DualShock 4 controller, and a copy of NHL 18.

NHL 18 will launch worldwide on September 15 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

