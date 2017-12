PlayStation Store Picks Sale Discounts Games Up to 50% Off - News

The PlayStation Store in the US is currently running a sale until September 19 at 8am PT / 11am ET. Games have been discounted up to 50 percent off for regular members and up to 60 percent off for PlayStation Plus members.

Here is the complete list of games discounted:

Platform Title Sale Price PS Plus Price Original Price PS4 APB RELOADED: APB RELOADED 2800 G1C $31.49 $29.74 $34.99 PS4 APB RELOADED: APB RELOADED 4000 G1C $44.99 $42.49 $49.99 PS4 APB RELOADED: APB RELOADED 8000 G1C $79.99 $74.99 $99.99 PS4 ASSAULT ANDROID CACTUS $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 AVENGERS FOUNDER’S BUNDLE $41.99 $35.99 $59.99 PS4 AXIOM VERGE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 BULLY $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 CITIZENS OF EARTH $4.49 $2.99 $14.99 PS4 DEAD OR ALIVE 5 LAST ROUND $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS4 DEAD OR ALIVE 5 LAST ROUND – ULTIMATE SEXY COSTUMES $8.99 $7.49 $14.99 PS4 DEAD OR ALIVE 5 LAST ROUND – ULTIMATE CONTENT SET $55.79 $46.49 $92.99 PS4 DEER SIMULATOR $4.99 $3.99 $9.99 PS4 DIRT RALLY $23.99 $17.99 $59.99 PS4 DISHONORED 2 $29.99 $27.99 $39.99 PS4 DISHONORED: DEFINITIVE EDITION $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 DIVINITY: ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION $15.99 $11.99 $39.99 PS4 DOA5LR PRIVATE PARADISE MOVIE SET $14.99 $12.49 $24.99 PS4 DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 DRAGON QUEST HEROES II EXPLORERS EDITION $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 DRAGON QUEST HEROES: DIGITAL SLIME BUNDLE $25.79 $21.49 $42.99 PS4 DRAGON QUEST HEROES: THE WORLD TREE’S WOE AND THE BLIGHT BELOW $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS4 DYING: REBORN STANDARD $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 PS4 DYING: REBORN ULTIMATE BUNDLE $9.99 $7.49 $24.99 PS4 EA FAMILY BUNDLE $19.99 $15.99 $39.99 PS4 EA SPORTS RORY MCILROY PGA TOUR $14.99 $11.99 $29.99 PS4 FORTNITE – DELUXE FOUNDER’S PACK $47.99 $44.99 $59.99 PS4 FORTNITE – STANDARD FOUNDER’S PACK $31.99 $29.99 $39.99 PS4 GAL*GUN: DOUBLE PEACE PEACE $8.99 $5.99 $29.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO III $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & GRAND THEFT AUTO: SAN ANDREAS $44.99 $37.49 $74.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & GREAT WHITE SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $41.79 $34.19 $75.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & MEGALODON SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $74.79 $61.19 $135.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & WHALE SHARK CARD BUNDLE $54.44 $44.54 $98.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO: SAN ANDREAS $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO: THE TRILOGY $20.99 $17.49 $34.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO: VICE CITY $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 I AM SETSUNA $27.99 $23.99 $39.99 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 2 $1.74 $1.24 $4.99 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 3 $1.74 $1.24 $4.99 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 4 $1.74 $1.24 $4.99 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 5 $1.74 $1.24 $4.99 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE COMPLETE SEASON $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 MAFIA III $29.99 $25.99 $39.99 PS4 MAFIA III DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $38.99 $59.99 PS4 MAFIA III SEASON PASS $22.49 $19.49 $29.99 PS4 MANHUNT $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 MAX PAYNE $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 MEGADIMENSION NEPTUNIA VII $15.99 $11.99 $39.99 PS4 METRO 2033 REDUX $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 METRO: LAST LIGHT REDUX $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 MLB THE SHOW 17 ALL STAR EDITION $27.99 $23.99 $39.99 PS4 MLB THE SHOW 17 DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $48.99 $41.99 $69.99 PS4 MORDHEIM: CITY OF THE DAMNED $13.99 $9.99 $39.99 PS4 NEED FOR SPEED $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 NEED FOR SPEED DELUXE EDITION $17.49 $12.49 $24.99 PS4 NEED FOR SPEED RIVALS $9.99 $6.59 $19.99 PS4 NEED FOR SPEED RIVALS COMPLETE EDITION $14.99 $7.49 $29.99 PS4 NEVERWINTER: CHAMPION OF THE NORTH PACK $35.99 $23.99 $59.99 PS4 NEVERWINTER: DRAGONBORN LEGEND PACK $44.99 $29.99 $74.99 PS4 NFS 2016 & NFS RIVALS DIGITAL BUNDLE $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 PS4 NIER: AUTOMATA $41.99 $38.99 $59.99 PS4 ODDWORLD: NEW N TASTY $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 PEGGLE 2 MAGICAL MASTERS EDITION $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS4 PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES GARDEN WARFARE 2: DELUXE EDITION $12.49 $8.49 $24.99 PS4 PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES GARDEN WARFARE 2: STANDARD EDITION $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 PUZZLE SHOWDOWN 4K $3.99 $2.99 $9.99 PS4 Q.U.B.E: DIRECTOR’S CUT $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS4 RED DEAD REVOLVER $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL (PS4 HD REMASTER) $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL 0 $11.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL 4 $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 RISEN 3 – ENHANCED EDITION $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 RIVE $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS4 ROCKET LEAGUE $13.99 $11.99 $19.99 PS4 ROCKET LEAGUE – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $17.49 $14.99 $24.99 PS4 ROCKSTAR GAMES PS2 CLASSICS BUNDLE $44.99 $37.49 $74.99 PS4 ROOT LETTER $11.99 $7.49 $29.99 PS4 SKYFORGE: LOREMASTER PACK $8.39 $7.19 $11.99 PS4 SKYFORGE: 105000 ARGENTS $69.99 $59.99 $99.99 PS4 SKYFORGE: 24000 ARGENTS $17.49 $14.99 $24.99 PS4 SKYFORGE: 50000 ARGENTS $34.99 $29.99 $49.99 PS4 SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR 3 $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 STAR TREK ONLINE: EMPIRE PACK $23.99 $15.99 $39.99 PS4 STAR TREK ONLINE: STARFLEET PACK $23.99 $15.99 $39.99 PS4 STREET FIGHTERV – DELUXE V2 $47.99 $39.99 $79.99 PS4 STREET FIGHTER V $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS4 STREET FIGHTER V – SEASON 1 CHARACTER PASS $11.99 $9.99 $0.00 PS4 STYX: MASTER OF SHADOWS + STYX: SHARDS OF DARKNESS $26.99 $20.99 $59.99 PS4 STYX: SHARDS OF DARKNESS $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 PS4 SUPER MOTHERLOAD $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 PS4 TEKKEN 7 $47.99 $41.99 $59.99 PS4 TEKKEN 7 – DELUXE EDITION $67.99 $59.49 $84.99 PS4 THE BRIDGE $2.89 $1.89 $9.99 PS4 THE FOUR KINGS CASINO AND SLOTS: 400000 CHIP PACK $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 THE WARRIORS $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 TITANFALL 2 STANDARD EDITION $19.99 $15.99 $29.99 PS4 TROVE: DOUBLE DRAGON PACK $5.99 $3.99 $19.99 PS4 TROVE: ESSENTIALS PACK $8.99 $5.99 $29.99 PS4 TUMBLESTONE $9.99 $9.74 $24.99 PS4 UNRAVEL $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 VERDUN $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 WAR THUNDER – JAMES PRENDERGAST`S SPITFIRE FR MK.XIVE $14.99 $11.99 $29.99 PS4 WAR THUNDER – TYPHOON ADVANCED PACK $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 WAR THUNDER – WYVERN ADVANCED PACK $14.99 $11.99 $29.99 PS4 WARFRAME 370 PLATINUM $13.99 $11.99 $19.99 PS4 WARFRAME: 170 PLATINUM $5.99 $4.99 $9.99 PS4 WATCH DOGS 2 $31.19 $25.19 $59.99 PS4 WATCH DOGS 2 – DELUXE EDITION $41.99 $34.99 $69.99 PS4 WATCH DOGS 2 – GOLD EDITION $54.99 $44.99 $99.99 PS4 WE ARE THE DWARVES $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS4 WORLD OF TANKS: DICKER MAX SNIPER BUNDLE $14.69 $12.59 $20.99 PS4 WORLD OF TANKS: PZ. KPFW. IV SHMALTURM BUNDLE $18.19 $15.59 $25.99 PS4 X-MEN FOUNDER’S BUNDLE $41.99 $35.99 $59.99 PS4 YAKUZA 0 $41.99 $35.99 $59.99 PS3 DC UNIVERSE: DC UNIVERSE ONLINE STARTER PACK $5.35 $4.79 $7.99 PS3 DC UNIVERSE: POWER BUNDLE (2016) $23.44 $20.99 $34.99 PS3 DC UNIVERSE: ULTIMATE EDITION (2017) $60.29 $53.99 $89.99 PS3 DEVIL MAY CRY HD COLLECTION $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO IV $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO V $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & GREAT WHITE SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $28.04 $22.94 $50.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & MEGALODON SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $48.99 $39.19 $97.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & WHALE SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $39.59 $32.39 $71.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO: SAN ANDREAS $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 2 $1.74 $1.24 $4.99 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 3 $1.74 $1.24 $4.99 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 4 $1.74 $1.24 $4.99 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 5 $1.74 $1.24 $4.99 PS3 LIFE IS STRANGE COMPLETE SEASON $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS3 ODDWORLD: NEW N TASTY $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL 0 $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL 6 ULTIMATE EDITION $13.99 $9.79 $27.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL CODE VERONICA X HD $13.99 $11.99 $19.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL HD BUNDLE $14.99 $11.99 $29.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL: DELUXE ORIGINS BUNDLE $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS3 RISEN 3 TITAN LORDS – COMPLETE EDITION $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS3 SAINTS ROW GAT OUT OF HELL $6.74 $5.24 $14.99 PS3 SAINTS ROW IV $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 PS3 SUPER MOTHERLOAD $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 PS3 THE BRIDGE $2.89 $1.89 $9.99 PS3 WHITETAIL CHALLENGE $1.49 $0.99 $4.99 PS3 WORLD HUNTER $1.49 $0.99 $4.99 PS VITA AXIOM VERGE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS VITA CITIZENS OF EARTH $4.49 $2.99 $14.99 PS VITA DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS VITA DYING : REBORN VITA $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 PS VITA GAL*GUN: DOUBLE PEACE $8.99 $5.99 $29.99 PS VITA ODDWORLD: NEW ‘N’ TASTY $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS VITA ROOT LETTER $8.79 $5.49 $21.99 PS VITA STEAMWORLD HEIST $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS VITA THE BRIDGE $2.89 $1.89 $9.99 PSP ROCKSTAR GAMES PS VITA COLLECTION $12.00 $9.00 $29.99

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

