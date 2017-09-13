PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Dev Didn't Expect It to Sell More Than 300,000 Units in the First Year - News

posted on 13 September 2017

When PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds creator Brendan Greene pitched the game to developer Bluehole he said the game would sell "a million month one, easy."

The developer had more modest expectations of the game. They believed it would sell between 200,000 and 300,000 units in its first year.

"A lot of the [internal team], they really couldn't believe it," said Greene in an interview with Polygon. "There was a few veterans of the game industry that were [saying], like, 'No, no. 200,000 [or] 300,000 the first year.' But then when we hit that first million, there were a lot of smiles around the office."

The game surpassed 10 million units sold earlier this month, as well as one million concurrent players. Greene believes the game could sell 100 million units.

