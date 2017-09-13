Destiny 2 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

by, posted on 13 September 2017

Destiny 2 (PS4) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 50,263 units, according to Media Create for the week ending September 10.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 24,045 units. KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS4) debuted in 10th place with sales of 7,044 units. The PlayStation Vita version sold 7,000 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 45,439 units. The PS4 sold 29,482 units, the 3DS sold 21,134 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,913 units. The PS3 sold 115 units, the Wii U sold 90 units and the Xbox One sold 63 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 50,263 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 44,981 (1,101,481) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 24,045 (New) [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 22,488 (123,207) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 15,993 (1,709,906) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 12,811 (124,207) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 10,526 (683,214) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 9,147 (1,337,602) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 7,079 (155,149) [PS4] KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (5pb., 09/07/17) – 7,044 (New) [PSV] KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (5pb., 09/07/17) – 7,000 (New) [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 08/31/17) – 5,709 (35,596) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,485 (580,552) [PS4] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Limited Edition Included) (Gust, 08/31/17) – 4,155 (22,362) [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations (Capcom, 08/31/17) – 3,837 (13,097) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,711 (218,111) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,704 (236,114) [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (NIS, 08/24/17) – 3,003 (16,011) [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 2,938 (1,204,956) [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix, 08/10/17) – 2,900 (32,702)

