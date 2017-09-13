Lumo Coming to Switch in October - News

by, posted on 13 September 2017

Rising Star Games it will release Lumo for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in October digitally via Nintendo eShop and as a physical release.

Here is an overview of the game:

Lumo is a contemporary take on the isometric platform genre that will be enjoyed by anyone looking for an absorbing, challenging, and rewarding adventure. For those who lived through the golden age of video games – the ‘80s and early ‘90s – or familiar with the games and culture from that time, there are numerous salutes to the influential gaming period to be discovered and relished in Lumo. With over 400 rooms across four highly stylized zones, six hidden mini-games and all kinds of wonders to uncover, Lumo is a true voyage of discovery.

Lumo is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Mac OS X, and Linux.

