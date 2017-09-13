Futuristic Racer Lightfield Launches for PS4, Xbox One on September 26 - News

Developer Lost in the Garden announced the "hyper futuristic racer with a parkour twist," Lightfield, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 26 for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99.

The hyperfuture will be wild, colorful, and full of glowing light trails.

Lightfield is a hyper futuristic racing game with a parkour twist. Drive on any surface including walls, tunnels and sci-fi architecture to piece together the fastest racing line. Only by mastering your anti-gravity spaceship and finding the best omnidirectional route can you race to the top.

Play on your own, online, or with up to three friends on your sofa in split screen and perfect your racing line. Explore the worlds beyond the track boundaries and lose yourself in the aesthetics of the colorful environments, abstract level architecture and electronic music by Viennese musician Zanshin.

Unique futuristic racing gameplay with a parkou twist.

Three game modes (Race, Time Trial, Exploration Mode).

Online multiplayer races and leaderboards.

Up to four player local split-screen mode.

Stunning surreal futuristic visuals.

Energetic electro soundtrack by Zanshin.

