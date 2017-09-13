King’s Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon Out Now Worldwide - News

/ 89 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

King’s Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon is now available worldwide for iOS and Android. The game is set in the Final Fantasy XV universe.





Here is an overview of the game:

On the 30 (+1)-year anniversary of its original release, King’s Knight is reborn! Witness the evolution of the classic wall-smashing adventure!

Story

6th Moon of the Luvan Year 320. Princess Claire of Olthea is abducted by the Dark Dragon Tolfidan.

Meanwhile in Olthea, four brave souls receive the blessing of the time god Khalam, and embark on a quest to rescue the captured princess.

After numerous trials and tribulations, the four heroes arrive at the gates of Tolfidan’s stronghold…

Key Features:

New Battle System – Enemies and traps abound on a vertically scrolling stage. Take down giant enemy bosses part by part! Unleash a powerful King’s Might attack to obliterate your foes!

– Enemies and traps abound on a vertically scrolling stage. Take down giant enemy bosses part by part! Unleash a powerful King’s Might attack to obliterate your foes! Multiplayer Mode with Up to Four Players – Test the limits of player unity and strategy in co-op mode! When the four heroes line up in formation, inconceivable power shall descend from the sky.

– Test the limits of player unity and strategy in co-op mode! When the four heroes line up in formation, inconceivable power shall descend from the sky. An Army of Allies and Comrades – Over 50 new characters appear in this all new epic adventure set in the mythical kingdom of Olthea.

– Over 50 new characters appear in this all new epic adventure set in the mythical kingdom of Olthea. Switchable Control Schemes – Switch between classic virtual controls using two hands (left for movement, right for action) and one-handed controls optimized for smartphone play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles