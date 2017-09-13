Sword Fighting Action Game Shurado Announced for Smartphones - News

Ganbarion, the Dragon Ball Fusions and One Piece: Unlimited World Red developer, announced sword fighting action game, Shurado, for iOS and Android. It will launch in Japan in 2017.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Shurado, a hell where those who killed many fall. This is a sword-fighting action game where those who have fallen to that hell determinedly aim for the top while collecting stronger weapons from defeated enemies. Enjoy tense, one-versus-one battles with high-quality visuals.

It will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2017 from September 21 to 24.



