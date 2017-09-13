Wonder Boy Sold More Copies on Switch Than Other Platforms Combined - News

/ 562 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

It was revealed this week that Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas has sold more copies on the Nintendo Switch than all other console versions combined.

Developer Lizardcube has now revealed that Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap has sold more units on the Switch than all other platforms combined.





Developer Mixed Bag Games announced that Forma.8 has sold more units on the Switch than all other platforms, minus iOS.

We had pretty much the same experience with forma.8 on #NintendoSwitch, iOS aside (but the game launched much cheaper there). https://t.co/bZppcP9kiq — MixedBag (@MixedBagGames) September 11, 2017

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles