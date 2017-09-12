Fortnite's Battle Royale Mode Allows Up to 100 Players Battle It Out - News

Epic Games has announced a new mode for Fortnite titled Battle Royale.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview:

Introducing: Fortnite Battle Royale. 100 players. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments are combined with intense PvP combat. The last commander standing wins. Fortnite players get access to the Public Test, now!

Fortnite is a free-to-play game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

