Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass is Free Right Now on PS4, Xbox One, PC

by, posted 53 minutes ago

The season pass for Star Wars Battlefront is currently available for free on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Origin.

Xbox Live Gold is required in order to get the Season Pass for free on the Xbox One. However, Gold is required to play multiplayer anyway.

The Season Pass includes four DLC packs - Rogue One, Outer Rim, Bespin, and Death Star. There are 16 new maps and four new modes.

The sequel, Star Wars Battlefront II, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 17.

