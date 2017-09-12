Social Adventure Game Sky Announced

/ 152 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Journey developer Thatgamecompany has announced a social adventure game, Sky, for iOS and Apple TV.

View the reveal trailer:

View an interview with the developer below:

Here is an overview:

Sky has been a few years in the making. After the release of Journey, so many fans wrote to tell us how much they enjoyed playing the game with their spouse, children or loved ones, and asked if we could create a game where they could play together. We wanted as many people to love games, and so we were encouraged to explore this idea at thatgamecompany. Which brings our games, for the first time, to mobile – a platform that many have access to, the world over.

It’s hard to explain the game, but a good place would be to say that Sky is a game specially created to be played, and shared, among loved ones and family. If you can imagine the delight of visiting a theme park where lasting memories are made, we envision Sky will sometimes feel like that.