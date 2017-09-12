Mystik Belle Coming to PS4, Xbox One in October - News

WayForward has partnered with developer Last Dimension to release the point-and-click adventure and modern metroidvania, Mystik Belle, to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One in North America and Europe in October $14.99.

Here is an overview:

Trouble is brewing at the Hagmore School of Witchcraft, and only freshman witch-in-training Belle MacFae can put things right.

As Belle, you must seek out the three crucial ingredients of the Walpurgisnacht Brew, which means investigating the school’s colorful 2D landscapes in a quest that combines elements of nonlinear, exploration-based action-platformers and classic object-oriented adventures.

As you traverse the labyrinthine school’s catacombs, laboratories, dungeons, and forests, you’ll use everything from a sledgehammer to a fish head to solve numerous puzzles.

And when you aren’t testing your grey matter, you’ll put your wand to use against a variety of impressively animated enemies, including spooky spiders, pesky plants, and rambunctious rodents.

Can your mind and magic overcome the myriad mysteries, or will this quest spell defeat for the unfortunate Belle?

Key Features:

Explore a vast magical school containing a variety of environments.

Discover new spells and abilities, and use them to combat more than 60 types of enemy monsters.

Collect bizarre objects to solve numerous brain-draining puzzles.

Encounter and interact with your fellow Hagmore inhabitants. Snark and sarcasm abound!

Level up, gain new powers, and increase your strength, RPG-style!

Locate secret lore to discover the story’s true ending.

