Controversial 'KEK' Gauntlets Removed From Destiny 2 - NewsPatrick Day-Childs, posted 1 hour ago / 419 Views
A recent update to Destiny 2 has seen Bungie make changes to remove what it considers hateful symbology on a pair of in-game gloves.
2/2 Our deepest apologies. This does NOT represent our values, and we are working quickly to correct this. We renounce hate in all forms.— Bungie (@Bungie) September 12, 2017
The Tweets above refer to the Hunter's Legendary Road Complex AA1 Gauntlets. It's currently unclear whether they've been removed entirely or simply redesigned.
The issue that Bungie has with the item, pictured above, is that it seems to make use of the KEK symbol and meme, which has become associated with the alt-right movement in recent months. Although KEK was originally used in World of Warcraft, where it was regarded as Horde speak for 'lol', before being adopted by 4Chan, Bungie has perhaps understandably decided to err on the side of caution in order to avoid being drawn into a political controversy.
SJW's at it again. Praise Kek.
FREE KEKISTAN!!!
Oversensitive much?
So let me get this straight. They are taking down a skin because it sort of looks like a meme. A meme that has been around for quite a while now (and was born in a Activision-Blizzard game no less) and now suddenly it's used by some people that the studio deems as bad, so the whole thing has to go. If the same people started using emojis, would they retire all emojis from Blizzard games as well? This is dumb and pointless controversy. I bet that, if they hadn't done a think, very few people would have made the connection between the skin and the meme, it doesn't even look that much like it.
*Facepalm* People are too easily offended nowadays, I can't stand it.
... Eh?
HUGGGHHHHH! First Pewdiepie and now this! The SJWs are being fed for sure.
always 4chan name mentioned in this shit
