Controversial 'KEK' Gauntlets Removed From Destiny 2 - News

by Patrick Day-Childs, posted 1 hour ago / 419 Views

A recent update to Destiny 2 has seen Bungie make changes to remove what it considers hateful symbology on a pair of in-game gloves.

The Tweets above refer to the Hunter's Legendary Road Complex AA1 Gauntlets. It's currently unclear whether they've been removed entirely or simply redesigned. 

The issue that Bungie has with the item, pictured above, is that it seems to make use of the KEK symbol and meme, which has become associated with the alt-right movement in recent months. Although KEK was originally used in World of Warcraft, where it was regarded as Horde speak for 'lol', before being adopted by 4Chan, Bungie has perhaps understandably decided to err on the side of caution in order to avoid being drawn into a political controversy.


8 Comments

Radek
Radek (1 hour ago)

SJW's at it again. Praise Kek.

  +15
estebxx
estebxx (1 hour ago)

FREE KEKISTAN!!!

  +13
Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (59 minutes ago)

Oversensitive much?

  +7
Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (1 hour ago)

So let me get this straight. They are taking down a skin because it sort of looks like a meme. A meme that has been around for quite a while now (and was born in a Activision-Blizzard game no less) and now suddenly it's used by some people that the studio deems as bad, so the whole thing has to go. If the same people started using emojis, would they retire all emojis from Blizzard games as well? This is dumb and pointless controversy. I bet that, if they hadn't done a think, very few people would have made the connection between the skin and the meme, it doesn't even look that much like it.

  +7
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (27 minutes ago)

*Facepalm* People are too easily offended nowadays, I can't stand it.

  +3
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

... Eh?

  +3
Ljink96
Ljink96 (33 minutes ago)

HUGGGHHHHH! First Pewdiepie and now this! The SJWs are being fed for sure.

  +1
ClassicGamingWizzz
ClassicGamingWizzz (34 minutes ago)

always 4chan name mentioned in this shit

  0