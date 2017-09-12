Controversial 'KEK' Gauntlets Removed From Destiny 2 - News

A recent update to Destiny 2 has seen Bungie make changes to remove what it considers hateful symbology on a pair of in-game gloves.

2/2 Our deepest apologies. This does NOT represent our values, and we are working quickly to correct this. We renounce hate in all forms. — Bungie (@Bungie) September 12, 2017

The Tweets above refer to the Hunter's Legendary Road Complex AA1 Gauntlets. It's currently unclear whether they've been removed entirely or simply redesigned.

The issue that Bungie has with the item, pictured above, is that it seems to make use of the KEK symbol and meme, which has become associated with the alt-right movement in recent months. Although KEK was originally used in World of Warcraft, where it was regarded as Horde speak for 'lol', before being adopted by 4Chan, Bungie has perhaps understandably decided to err on the side of caution in order to avoid being drawn into a political controversy.

