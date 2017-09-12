Actor Kevin Conroy Says Warner Bros. Isn't Making Anymore Batman Arkham Games - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Voice actor Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman in the animated series and games, at the Nashville Wizard World Comic Con revealed that Warner Bros. was not making anymore Batman Arkham games.

@Arkhamverse @BatmanNewsCom just saw Conroy at @WizardWorld Nashville and asked about future Arkham projects. Unfortunately he says no ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/tJEa3Am4FC — Matt Sifford (@KAOTIC24) September 9, 2017

"You know, I can’t believe that they’re not going to do another one, but they’re not. Isn’t that amazing?" he said. "It’s… they made literally billions of dollars on those games. But, no, there’s no plan to do another one. Sorry."

Thanks VG24/7.

