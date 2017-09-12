Sine Mora EX Launches on Switch September 26 in North America - News

/ 155 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Shoot 'em up Sine Mora EX will arrive on Switch in North America on September 26, and in the rest of the world on October 10. The game previously launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 8.

An extended version of Sine Mora, released in 2012, Sine Mora EX includes all of the original game's content plus local co-op options, new challenge levels, and a full English voice-over.

Check out our review of the game here.

More Articles