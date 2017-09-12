Latest The Evil Within 2 Trailer is a Race Against Time - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has released a new trailer for The Evil Within 2 titled Race Against Time.

View it below:

Here is an overview:

As Sebastian Castellanos, you will face unimaginable terrors as you fight to find your daughter within the nightmare of STEM and get her out safely before the entire system crumbles around you. On top of the hideous creatures that roam the streets, you’ll also have to contend with the likes of Stefano and Theodore – twisted individuals who have made their horrific homes inside of STEM and are warping the weakened world to suit their wills. Should the world be completely destroyed, there won’t be any escape for Sebastian or Lily.

The Evil Within 2 will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles