FIFA 18 Demo Out Today, PC Specs Revealed

The demo for FIFA 18 releases today for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, announced EA. Also revealed are the PC specifications.

The demo includes the Kick Off mode and a preview of the story mode - Journey: Hunter Returns. Kick Off mode includes four stadiums and 12 football clubs.

Here are the complete PC specs:

DirectX 12 minimum PC specs

OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit

CPU: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark (5,199) – Intel i3 4340 (5,226), and Intel i3 4350 (5,302) as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K (5,219) – AMD FX-4350 (5,272) and FX-4330 (5,297) as alternatives.

RAM: 8GB

Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB

Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVidia GeForce GTX 660 (4,116) 2GB or equivalent. AMD equivalent is Radeon RX 460 (4,218)/R9 270 (4,258)/R7 370 (4,258)

DirectX 12 recommended PC specs

OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit

CPU: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark (5,199) – Intel i3 4340 (5,226), and Intel i3 4350 (5,302) as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K (5,219) – AMD FX-4350 (5,272) and FX-4330 (5,297) as alternatives.

RAM: 8GB

Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB

Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270X

DirectX 11 minimum PC specs

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom 2 X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB

Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260

DirectX 11 recommended PC specs

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit

CPU: Intel i5-3550K @ 3.40GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz

RAM: 8GB

Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB

Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270

FIFA 18 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 on September 29.

