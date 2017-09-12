Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gets Feral Tribe Trailer - News

Warner Bros. and Monolith Productions have released a new trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War. It introduces the Feral Tribe.

Here is an overview of the Feral Tribe:

The Feral tribe is a faction of Orcs who revere the fearsome beasts of Mordor, feeding on the strength of these vicious creatures as inspiration for their own acts of savagery. In Shadow of War, Orcs now belong to tribes, which extend their influence stemming from the Overlords ruling the mighty fortresses throughout the open world, providing a rich ecosystem of missions, exploration and a dynamic Orc society with diverse Orc cultures, all brought to life through the expanded Nemesis System. Feral Orcs live among the graugs, caragors, drakes and other monsters when they can, while adorning their clothing and armor with trophies from the beasts they’ve hunted. In battle, the Feral tribe is also infamous for roaring, snarling and rending flesh with a ferocity that rivals any caragor.



Middle-earth: Shadow of War will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 10.

