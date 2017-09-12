GAME Drops Switch Price to £259 Today Only - News

UK retailer GAME has dropped the price of the Nintendo Switch to £259 today only in celebration of National Video Games Day.

A Switch bundle that includes a copy of Rayman Legends Definitive Edition for £279 is also available.





Other discounts include the Destiny 2 Collector's Edition Xbox One bundle for just £209 and the Glacier White PS4 Pro Destiny 2 plus Uncharted bundle for £349.

Several games have been discounted, including Overwatch's Game of the Year Edition for £29.99, Sniper Elite 4 for £29.99 and Horizon Zero Dawn for £24.99.

Thanks MCVUK.

