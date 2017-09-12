Oceanhorn Sold More on Switch Than All Other Consoles Combined - News

The action-adventure game, Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, has sold more copies on the Nintendo Switch than all other console versions combined.

Oceanhorn takes inspiration from The Legend of Zelda franchise. Players explore dungeons, fight monsters, and throw pots and cut down bushes to find coins and hearts.

The game is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

