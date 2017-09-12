Okami HD Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Following leaks and rumors, Capcom has announced Okami HD for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in Japan for the PS4 and Xbox One on December 21 and for PC on December 13.

Here is the pricing in Japan:

PlayStation 4 physical version – 2,990 yen

PlayStation 4 digital version – 2,769 yen

PlayStation 4 limited edition – 4,990 yen

Xbox One digital version – 2,780 yen

PC digital version – 2,769 yen

Okami HD first launched for the PlayStation 3 in 2012.

