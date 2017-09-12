Nintendo: NES Classic to Return in 2018, Increased Inventory of SNES Classic - News

posted 16 minutes ago

Nintendo announced the NES Classic will return in summer 2018 with new shipments. More information will be released in the future.

The company also revealed it will ship more units of the SNES Classic at launch on September 29 than it did of the NES Classic all last year. Regular shipments are planned, as Nintendo will try its best to meet demand.

The SNES Classic features 21 games. This includes he Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Super Metroid.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

