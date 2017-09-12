Sony Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup and Schedule - News

Sony has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup and stage schedule.

Here is the full lineup:

PlayStation 4 Titles

Call of Duty: WWII (SIE)

Code Vein (Bandai Namco)

Detroit: Become Human (SIE)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)

Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher)

Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)

Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix)

Knack 2 (SIE)

Marvel. vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco)

Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Bandai Namco)

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)

PlayStation VR Titles

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)

Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE)

Summer Lesson: Chisato Shinjo – Shichiyou no Etude (Basic Game Pack) (Bandai Namco)

Here is the stage schedule:

September 21

10:00 to 17:00 (YouTube) – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017 – The official broadcast from the PlayStation booth at Tokyo Game Show 2017. Full of information on new titles and gameplay. Featuring game-loving MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei, viewers who could not make it to the Makuhari Messe can use this stream to follow what’s going on.

10:10 to 10:20 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Business Day Opening – Game-loving MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei go over the highlights of the day and lineup.

10:20 to 10:50 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: PlayStation Booth Introduction – MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei’s report on the PlayStation booth at Tokyo Game Show 2017.

12:00 to 12:30 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: PlayStation Music / PlayStation Video – Featuring special guest Ayahi Takagaki (voice actress), a full report on the valuable information and the charm of PlayStation Music and PlayStation Video. Also an introduction to Takagaki’s works and songs, and this month’s latest distribution information.

13:30 to 14:10 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: PlayStation Plus – The August 31-released Everybody’s Glf supports online multiplayer with PlayStation Plus. MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei play together with various developers. Plus, a full report on not only PlayStation Plus’ online multiplayer, but also other valuable information.

15:00 to 15:40 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: ForwardWorks – Contents to be announced.

16:00 to 16:30 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Public Day Highlights, PlayStation Goods, and PlayStation Festival Overview – The latest information PlayStation official goods, plus a big presentation on details of this year’s PlayStation Festival.

16:45 to 17:00 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Business Day Ending – An overview of the first business day of Tokyo Game Show 2017 as it comes to a close, and an introduction to the broadcasting lineup for the first public day on September 23.

September 23

10:00 to 17:00 (YouTube) – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017 – The official broadcast from the PlayStation booth at Tokyo Game Show 2017. Full of information on new titles and gameplay. Featuring game-loving MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei, viewers who could not make it to the Makuhari Messe can use this stream to follow what’s going on.

10:00 to 10:15 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Public Day #1 Opening – Game-loving MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei go over the highlights of the day and lineup.

10:30 to 11:10 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: PlayStation VR – MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei play the PlayStation VR titles playable at the PlayStation booth.

12:00 to 12:40 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Monster Hunter: World #1 – Live gameplay of the 2018-due Monster Hunter: World, including the new “Ancient Forest” field and new “Anjanath” monster. A full explanation of the new elements and appeal of the game. Featuring Ryozo Tsujimoto (Capcom producer), Yuya Tokuda (director), and others.

13:00 to 13:40 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Code Vein – The first unveil of the Tokyo Game Show 2017 trailer for Code Vein before anywhere else, plus 30 minutes of gameplay. Featuring Yusuke Tomizawa (IP executive producer), Keita Iizuka (producer), and Hiroshi Yoshimura (director).

14:00 to 14:40 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Detroit: Become Human – Contents to be announced.

15:00 to 16:30 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare SCARZ vs. Rush CLAN Showdown – A Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare exhibition match between professional e-Sports teams SCAZ and Rush CLAN at Tokyo Game Show 2017.

16:45 to 17:00 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Public Day #1 Ending – An overview of the first public day of Tokyo Game Show 2017, and an introduction to the broadcasting lineup for the second public day on September 24.

September 24

10:00 to 17:00 (YouTube) – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017 – The official broadcast from the PlayStation booth at Tokyo Game Show 2017. Full of information on new titles and gameplay. Featuring game-loving MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei, viewers who could not make it to the Makuhari Messe can use this stream to follow what’s going on.

10:00 to 10:15 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Public Day #2 Opening – Game-loving MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei go over the highlights of the day and lineup.

10:30 to 11:00 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: TBS Radio Rhyme Star Utamaru and My Game, My Life TGS Edition – The Tokyo Game Show 2017 edition of TBS Radio broadcast Rhyme Star Utamaru and My Game, My Life from teh PlayStation Booth. Featuring MC Utamaru (Rhyme Star), reporters Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei, and guest Shuhei Yoshida (SIE Worldwide Studios president).

11:30 to 12:10 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – An introduction to the January 11-due Dissidia Final Fantasy NT., including a Square Enix Team-versus-guest team three-on-three battle. Featuring Ichirou Hazama (producer), Takeo Kujiraoka (director), Natsuna Watanabe (voice actress), and others.

13:00 to 13:40 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Dynasty Warriors 9 – Live gameplay of the Tokyo Game Show 2017 version of Dynasty Warriors 9, which is the first open-world entry in the series, plus an introduction to the game’s appeal. Featuring Akihiro Suzuki (producer), Atsushi Miyauchi (director), and others.

14:00 to 14:40 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Monster Hunter: World #2 – Live gameplay of the 2018-due Monster Hunter: World, including the new “Wildspire Waste” field and new “Barroth” monster. A full explanation of the new elements and appeal of the game. Featuring Ryozo Tsujimoto (Capcom producer), Yuya Tokuda (director), and others.

15:00 to 15:40 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Yakuza: Kiwami 2 – Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is a complete upgrade of the second Yakuza game using the latest “Dragon Engine,” and includes additional scenarios in which you can play as the popular Majima Goro. There may be some Hokuto ga Gotoku information at the end of this.

16:00 to 16:40 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Gran Turismo Sport – An overview of Gran Turismo Sport while Japanese racing driver Juichi Wakisaka plays it live. Plus, a finals match will be held with four ordinary participants who won through the preliminaries held at the venue.

16:45 to 17:00 – PlayStation Presents Live Show at TGS 2017: Public Day #2 Ending – MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Akaishi-sensei look back on Tokyo Game Show 2017.

Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs from September 21 to 24.

