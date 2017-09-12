Battlefield 1 Xbox One S Bundle Available for $199 Right Now in the US - News

Walmart in the US is currently selling the Battlefield 1 500GB Xbox One Special Edition bundle for just $199. That is an $80 discount on the standard price. You can purchase the bundle here.

It is not known when the deal will end, so if you want one you better act soon.

The standard price of a 500GB Xbox One S is $249. The Xbox One X, the more powerful Xbox One, will launch on November 7 for $499.

