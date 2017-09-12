Battlefield 1 Xbox One S Bundle Available for $199 Right Now in the US

by William D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 598 Views

Walmart in the US is currently selling the Battlefield 1 500GB Xbox One Special Edition bundle for just $199. That is an $80 discount on the standard price. You can purchase the bundle here

It is not known when the deal will end, so if you want one you better act soon. 

The standard price of a 500GB Xbox One S is $249. The Xbox One X, the more powerful Xbox One, will launch on November 7 for $499. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments

UltimateGamer1982
UltimateGamer1982 (3 hours ago)

clearing out excess stock to make way for X.

PhatChips
PhatChips (1 hour ago)

I think so too. It's a good thing they're getting rid of the 500 GB models. The standard should be 1 TB.

