Hive Jump Coming to Wii U in North America on September 28

Graphite Lab announced Hive Jump will launch for the Wii U on September 28 in North America for $14.99. The Wii U version will feature a mini-map and off-screen play.



Here is an overview of the game:

Wii U players: We need your help!

The aliens have overrun the planet and it’s your turn to lend your bug blasting excellence to the Jump CORPS! Run, jump and jetpack as you blast and bomb your way through dangerous caverns populated with tons of creepy crawly aliens! We’ve cooked up some Wii U exclusive features we know you will really love!

Mini-Map: The Wii U GamePad mini-map will display the layout of the hive as you explore it, and reveal points of interest like doors and chests. Hazards like lava and spikes are labelled as pink tiles, and destructible walls as orange. Players can switch between this mini-map view, and the next Wii U GamePad feature!

Don’t Forget the Challenge Modes!

Clean Run: You start with basic equipment only, and must power-up as you progress through the hive mission. Equipment pricing is reduced in this mode.

You start with basic equipment only, and must power-up as you progress through the hive mission. Equipment pricing is reduced in this mode. Speed Run: All boss encounters are guaranteed to be boss enemies and not ambush rooms. You can bring your unlocked equipment into this mode, and we highly recommend getting good with the Quantum Blink utility if you want to get the fastest times!

All boss encounters are guaranteed to be boss enemies and not ambush rooms. You can bring your unlocked equipment into this mode, and we highly recommend getting good with the Quantum Blink utility if you want to get the fastest times! Hardcore: Can you beat a hive without the Backpack? This means no respawns, no changing equipment mid-hive, and you’ll have to scavenge for extra bombs and health! Only the most hardcore of Jumpers can complete this challenge!

Can you beat a hive without the Backpack? This means no respawns, no changing equipment mid-hive, and you’ll have to scavenge for extra bombs and health! Only the most hardcore of Jumpers can complete this challenge! Endless: A 99-depth hive gauntlet. Jumpers should make use of stacking relic bonuses to power up their Jumpers to super-human levels in order to beat this challenge!

