Super Mario 64 Online has Landed - NewsPatrick Day-Childs, posted 1 hour ago / 907 Views
The beloved classic Super Mario 64 has been adapted into an online fan game, so that you can now argue with 23 other people over whether you're going to throw the penguin off the map.
The game doesn't just feature Mario as a playable character; several other Nintendo characters have been added, each with their own unique abilities.
The trailer encourages you to try and make your own games out of this fan-made creation, including racing and hide and seek. If you want to get in on the action then check out the trailer above.
Thanks, Polygon
More Articles
I'll be one sad camper if this is taken down.
This will probably be hit with a cease and desist soon, which would be sad because this looks like a lot of fun.
Unquestionably, the definitive way to play Super Mario 64. The DS version was just the first step!
Definitive is opinion. In MY opinion, the definitive way to play it is on an N64, in front of a CRT so you can actually play the iconic game the way it was MEANT to be played.
- 0
DMCA takedown coming in 3, 2, 1...
Penguin baby*
5 Comments