Super Mario 64 Online has Landed

Super Mario 64 Online has Landed - News

by Patrick Day-Childs, posted 1 hour ago / 907 Views

The beloved classic Super Mario 64 has been adapted into an online fan game, so that you can now argue with 23 other people over whether you're going to throw the penguin off the map.

The game doesn't just feature Mario as a playable character; several other Nintendo characters have been added, each with their own unique abilities.

The trailer encourages you to try and make your own games out of this fan-made creation, including racing and hide and seek. If you want to get in on the action then check out the trailer above.

Thanks, Polygon


KLAMarine
KLAMarine (6 minutes ago)

I'll be one sad camper if this is taken down.

Cloudman
Cloudman (25 minutes ago)

This will probably be hit with a cease and desist soon, which would be sad because this looks like a lot of fun.

TK-Karma
TK-Karma (1 hour ago)

Unquestionably, the definitive way to play Super Mario 64. The DS version was just the first step!

AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (7 minutes ago)

Definitive is opinion. In MY opinion, the definitive way to play it is on an N64, in front of a CRT so you can actually play the iconic game the way it was MEANT to be played.

Zkuq
Zkuq (1 hour ago)

DMCA takedown coming in 3, 2, 1...

FunFan
FunFan (1 hour ago)

Penguin baby*

