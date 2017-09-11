Super Mario 64 Online has Landed - News

The beloved classic Super Mario 64 has been adapted into an online fan game, so that you can now argue with 23 other people over whether you're going to throw the penguin off the map.

The game doesn't just feature Mario as a playable character; several other Nintendo characters have been added, each with their own unique abilities.

The trailer encourages you to try and make your own games out of this fan-made creation, including racing and hide and seek. If you want to get in on the action then check out the trailer above.

