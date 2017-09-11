Nintendo: 'Dramatically Increased' Production for SNES Classic - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 2,484 Views
Following the stock shortage of NES Classic units, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime in an interview with Financial Times revealed that Nintendo has "dramatically increased" production for SNES Classic stock.
Fils-Aime told people not to spend more than $80 for the device on auction sites.
"I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites . . . You shouldn't [have to] pay more than $79.99," Fils-Aime said.
He added that Nintendo was not holding back stock for the NES Classic. The company originally thought it wouldn't be that popular.
I think it would have been way cooler had they made full sized NES and SNES exact replicas along with a "select" number of functioning NES/SNES carts. Sell the consoles for $100.00 a piece and games for $20.00.
I'd love to see ones that are fully compatible with the old carts but had some enhanced function and memory where you could also buy virtual console titles and store say 100 games plus play the old carts.
Then they wouldn't be exact replicas. Take a look online and check SNES console prices. People pay through the nose for these things in meant condition. The demand for the original thing is in high demand and Nintendo's really missing out by not making more.
They went from 0 units to 2! Infinite increase!!!!!
This statement means absolutely nothing if I still go to online retailers and find them sold out. Until I see them readily available, I'm calling PR bullshit.
Too bad this message probably won't be heard far and wide. I'd love to see the scalpers get butt-fucked on these by Nintendo.
Looks like they were just using the NES Classic as marketing for this one.
It's a great product (although prefer the european style model) and must be super profitable for Nintendo so it makes little sense for Nintendo not to satisfy demand. I personally don't see why it couldn't be a permanent product with an early discounted price. $80 for the first 6 months perhaps $90 after that.
I would say it is fairlu profitable but you have to figure in that they licensed a good number of 3rd parties. It would be an interesting thing to see how much money goes into Nintendo's pocket.
6 Comments