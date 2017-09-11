Nintendo: 'Dramatically Increased' Production for SNES Classic - News

posted 6 hours ago

Following the stock shortage of NES Classic units, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime in an interview with Financial Times revealed that Nintendo has "dramatically increased" production for SNES Classic stock.

Fils-Aime told people not to spend more than $80 for the device on auction sites.





"I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites . . . You shouldn't [have to] pay more than $79.99," Fils-Aime said.

He added that Nintendo was not holding back stock for the NES Classic. The company originally thought it wouldn't be that popular.

