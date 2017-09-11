Multiplayer FPS Atomega Announced for PC - News

Ubisoft announced a new online multiplayer FPS, Atomega, for Windows PC. It will launch for Windows PC via Steam worldwide on September 19 for $9.99.

The game was developed by Ubisoft Reflections who worked on Grow Home and its sequel Grow Up.

Atomega takes place at the very end of time where reality is rapidly dissolving. All that exists are Exoforms, super advanced post-biological lifeforms, masters of matter and energy and the last distant relative to man and machine. As the laws of physics slowly repeal, the Exoforms fight for fun and dominance, replaying the final moments of the universe in an arena at the edge of destruction. The player must acquire mass, by peacefully collecting it or via firefights, to evolve his Exoform from the nimble Atom to the godlike Omega. Competing for mass, players engage in a frantic battle for supremacy through intense 10-minute rounds gathering up to 8 players. Acquiring mass also grants points and the player with the most points at the end of the round wins. It is a relentlessly competitive experience, an easy to pick-up but hard to master game, with a light-hearted tone echoing the personality of its small development team.

