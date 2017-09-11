Tiny Barbarian DX Coming to Switch in North America on October 10 - News

Nicalis announced Tiny Barbarian DX will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 10 in North America for $29.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

A tremendously satisfying platform-jumping/sword-swinging 2-D adventure from developer StarQuail Games, Tiny Barbarian DX is easy to learn and hard to master. “I’m not saying I hate tutorials in video games,” says designer Michael Stearns, “but this game starts out by telling you the functions of two buttons and then sets you on a mountain surrounded by enemies where you will surely die.” The presentation may be pixel-art perfection, but Tiny Barbarian DX is not afraid to take a few liberties with the retro-gaming aesthetic. You might see the occasional transparency effect or hear more instruments in the soundtrack than you probably remember from your old 16-bit game cartridges…and the super-widescreen aspect ratio is an obvious concession to modern displays. But it’s all done with great taste and supreme reverence for the games that paved the way—some of which are directly referenced in the level designs or gameplay.

