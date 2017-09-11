Samurai Shodown V Special Launches for PS4, PSV Tomorrow, September 12 - News

SNK and Code Mystics announced Samurai Shodown V Special will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on September 12 for $14.99 as a cross-buy and cross-play title.

SNK on the PlayStation Blog has released some tips on the game:

Deflect: This move will deflect most normal moves besides kicks, low attacks, and overheads. A successful parry will leave your opponent open for a counter-attack. This is a key strategy in high-level play as an opponent can quickly turn the tables on you if you carelessly attack. However, it does have a recovery animation on a miss, so it cannot be carelessly spammed either.

Blade Catch: One mechanic that players will quickly realize is that the Weapon Flipping Techniques that are possible to use with a full Rage meter will send your opponent’s weapon flying if they land. This obviously puts the disarmed player at a huge disadvantage but this simple command can actually be used to catch your opponent’s blade and disarm them as well, leveling the playing field.

Special Movement: The D button (Special) in Samurai Shodown V Special is used for a variety of actions, including some very important dodges and movement options. In a game where every single hit means a lot of damage, these movement options are all the more important.

