Destiny 2 Biggest UK Launch in 2017, Sells Less Than Half of Original - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 848 Views
Destiny 2 is the biggest launch of 2017 in the UK as it debuted at the top of the charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 9. Sales for the game were 58 percent lower than the original game released in 2014.
58 percent of Destiny 2 sales were for the PlayStation 4, while 42 percent were for the Xbox One.
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy dropped to second as sales fell 49 percent. Forza Horizon 3 jumped to third as sales increased 79 percent.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
1. Destiny 2
2. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
3. Forza Horizon 3
4. Grand Theft Auto V
5. Fallout 4 (Bethesda)
6. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
7. F1 2017
8. Dishonored 2
9. DOOM
10. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Not surprised by this in the least. The first game was overhyped and got fairly poor reviews on release, which most likely turned alot of people off the expansions and the sequel, even though they are better. They also pissed off alot of their fanbase by doing a full-on sequel instead of just a really large expansion for the first game. Due to that, Destiny 2 has the same problem of having a low amount of content on release as the first game had, which is surely affecting the sales as well.
Yeah, same thing happen to Watchdogs 2 the first game didn't live up to the hype which cause the sequel to perform less.
Knack 2 debuted at #12 in case you were wondering.
And some here wonder why the Knack jokes aren't funny in the first place.
Really?! That poor franchise. I wonder who told them a sequel was a good idea...
Less than half of the original? Ouch!
Forza Horizon 3 already passed Halo 5 in sales in the UK and still going strong.
I am truly impressed that it hit #3 this week, nearly a year after release. It's like a mini GTA V legs wise. Honestly I couldn't be happier, the game deserves the success it is getting, best racing game since Burnout Paradise imo.
