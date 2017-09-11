Destiny 2 Biggest UK Launch in 2017, Sells Less Than Half of Original - News

Destiny 2 is the biggest launch of 2017 in the UK as it debuted at the top of the charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 9. Sales for the game were 58 percent lower than the original game released in 2014.

58 percent of Destiny 2 sales were for the PlayStation 4, while 42 percent were for the Xbox One.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy dropped to second as sales fell 49 percent. Forza Horizon 3 jumped to third as sales increased 79 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Destiny 2

2. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

3. Forza Horizon 3

4. Grand Theft Auto V

5. Fallout 4 (Bethesda)

6. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

7. F1 2017

8. Dishonored 2

9. DOOM

10. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

