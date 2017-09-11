Nintendo Direct Set for September 13 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a 45 minute Nintendo Direct presentation focused on upcoming Switch and 3DS games.

The Direct will take place on Wednesday, September 13 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 23 BST.





Here are the links to the Direct for each region:

