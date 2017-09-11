Square Enix Game Grimms Notes Coming West - News

/ 685 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced its smartphone game, Grimms Notes, is coming to North America and Europe.

Grimms Notes is an RPG that features fairy-tale characters. This includes Little Red Riding hood, Alice, Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, Cinderella, and more.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles