Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Gets Angelo and Jessica Character Trailers - News

/ 784 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Two character trailers for Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary have been released. They introduce Angelo and Jessica from Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King.

View the Angelo trailer below:

View the Jessica trailer below:

Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on October 19 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles