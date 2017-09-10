Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gets Friend or Foe Trailer - News

Warner Bros. and Monolith Productions have released a new trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War. It it is titled Friend or Foe.

View it below:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 10.

