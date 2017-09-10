Shenmue I & II Pack Listed for PS4, Xbox One - News

Retailer Alza, which listed a Bayonetta and Vanquish pack for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, has listed a pack that includes Shenmue and Shenmue II. It has also been listed on Heureka, GetGame and MadGamer.

No other information has been released on the pack.

Thanks NeoGAF.

