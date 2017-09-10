Shenmue I & II Pack Listed for PS4, Xbox One

by William D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 2,444 Views

Retailer Alza, which listed a Bayonetta and Vanquish pack for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, has listed a pack that includes Shenmue and Shenmue II. It has also been listed on HeurekaGetGame and MadGamer.

 

 No other information has been released on the pack. 

Thanks NeoGAF.

PhatChips
PhatChips (58 minutes ago)

Could shenmue 3 be coming to xbox too? I hope So! I don't mind if it's a timed exclusive, as long as it comes out on it

Nem
Nem (1 hour ago)

YES!YES! I would get this. Triples my excitement for shenmue 3!

TK-Karma
TK-Karma (4 hours ago)

Finally, I'd be able to experience these games! Let's hope this materialises :D

deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (5 hours ago)

excellent

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (5 hours ago)

Hope they remastered the graphics instead of just porting it.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (4 hours ago)

How far?

ironmanDX
ironmanDX (3 hours ago)

If shenmue 3 had to be crowd funded, I wouldn't be holding my breath.

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Now this would be very cool! :o

