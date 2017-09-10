Bayonetta & Vanquish Pack Listed for PS4, Xbox One - News

/ 2,206 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

A pack that includes Bayonetta and Vanquish have been listed on the website of retailer Alza for £39.90. The pack has an expected release of November 2017.

Bayonetta is currently available for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and Windows PC. Vanquish is currently available for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles