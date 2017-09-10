New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, NBA Live 18, NHL 18, PES 2018 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Baja: Edge of Control HD, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Bloody Zombies, PS4, PS VR — Digital

Butter & Friends: Babysitter Sim, PS4 — Digital

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, PS4 — Digital, Retail

DreamBreak, PS4 — Digital

Get Over Here, PS4 — Digital

Happy Dungeons, PS4 — Digital

Inside Limbo Double Pack, PS4 — Retail

Maize, PS4 — Digital

Manifest 99, PS VR — Digital

NASCAR Heat 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

NBA Live 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail

NHL 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Planet of the Eyes, PS4 — Digital

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, PS4, PS3 — Digital

Samurai Shodown V Special, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Time Recoil, PS4 — Digital

Tooth and Tail, PS4 — Digital

Transcripted, PS4 — Digital

Trulon: The Shadow Engine, PS4 — Digital

VR Karts, PS VR — Digital

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

