New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, NBA Live 18, NHL 18, PES 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 2,050 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Baja: Edge of Control HD, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Bloody Zombies, PS4, PS VR — Digital
- Butter & Friends: Babysitter Sim, PS4 — Digital
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- DreamBreak, PS4 — Digital
- Get Over Here, PS4 — Digital
- Happy Dungeons, PS4 — Digital
- Inside Limbo Double Pack, PS4 — Retail
- Maize, PS4 — Digital
- Manifest 99, PS VR — Digital
- NASCAR Heat 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- NBA Live 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- NHL 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Planet of the Eyes, PS4 — Digital
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, PS4, PS3 — Digital
- Samurai Shodown V Special, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Time Recoil, PS4 — Digital
- Tooth and Tail, PS4 — Digital
- Transcripted, PS4 — Digital
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine, PS4 — Digital
- VR Karts, PS VR — Digital
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
