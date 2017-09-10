Destiny 2 Tops 1.2 Million Concurrent Players - News

Bungie announced Destiny 2 surpassed 1.2 million concurrent players yesterday.

Thank you all so much for playing, Guardians! Right now Destiny 2 has over 1.2 Million concurrent players online. We'll see you in the wild. — Bungie (@Bungie) September 9, 2017

Destiny 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC worldwide on October 24.

