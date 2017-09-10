Destiny 2 Tops 1.2 Million Concurrent Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 13 hours ago / 2,991 Views
Bungie announced Destiny 2 surpassed 1.2 million concurrent players yesterday.
Thank you all so much for playing, Guardians! Right now Destiny 2 has over 1.2 Million concurrent players online. We'll see you in the wild.— Bungie (@Bungie) September 9, 2017
Destiny 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC worldwide on October 24.
Is this high?
Dota has had most concurrent players ever ( on Steam anyway) and that was 1.295 million people. So yes, this is quite high.
Its pretty damn high. 1.2 million players at the same time and the game costs 60$. Thats pretty impressive if you ask me.
That seems quite high to me, based on what I have seen from other major console sellers that are mostly online to begin with. Well done to Bungie :)
