Switch Sales Top an Estimated 5 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Nintendo's latest console, the Switch, has surpassed five million units sold worldwide, according to our estimates. You can view the sales figure at the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart.

The Nintendo Switch reached the milestone for the week ending July 22, 2017. The console sold 272,770 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5,195,578 units. There have also been 10,106,874 games sold for the Switch at retail.

Breaking down the sales by region, the Switch has sold best in the US with 1,740,629 units sold (34%), compared to 1,398,764 units sold in Europe (27%) and 1,200,307 units sold in Japan (23%). Looking more closely at Europe, the console has sold an estimated 225,726 units in the UK, 303,712 units in Germany, and 348,925 units in France.

Looking at the software sales for the Nintendo Switch at retail: three games have sold more than one million units; five games have sold more than 500,000 units; and 10 games have sold more than 100,000 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the top selling Switch game at retail with an estimated 3.37 million units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 2.60 million units and Splatoon 2 has sold 1.10 million units.

Arms has sold 741,247 units, 1-2 Switch has sold 723,974 units, and Super Bomberman R has sold 399,948 units.

