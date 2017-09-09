Splatoon 2 Sells an Estimated 1.1 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The team-based third-person shooter game from Nintendo - Splatoon 2 - sold 1,104,549 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending July 22.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Japan with 675,001 units sold (61%), compared to 234,795 units sold in the US (21%) and 135,355 units sold in Europe (12%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 28,268 units in the UK, 28,710 units in Germany, and 36,370 units in France.

Splatoon 2 released for the Nintendo Switch on July 21.

